Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $16,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSGP. Truist Financial upped their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $69.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.87. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

