Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of ANSYS worth $18,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 15.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 430,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,498,000 after purchasing an additional 58,094 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth $3,597,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 379,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.0% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

Shares of ANSS opened at $334.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.05, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

