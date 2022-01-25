OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OPKO Health’s uptick in year-over-year Pharmaceuticals revenues in third-quarter 2021 is encouraging. Increase in test revenues, and revenues from transfer of intellectual property, and robust sales of RAYALDEE, are impressive. BioReference Laboratories’ (BRL) robust COVID-19 testing volume in the quarter raises optimism. Gross margin expansion bodes well. A strong solvency is an added plus. The company’s third-quarter results were better than expected. Over the past six months, OPKO Health has outperformed its industry. Yet, year-over-year fall in the overall top line and Diagnostics arm’s revenues are concerning. Fall in total RAYALDEE prescriptions is also worrying. Adjusted operating margin contraction does not bode well. Issues like operating in a stiff competitive space and forex woes prevail.”

OPK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research downgraded OPKO Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth $67,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth $251,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth $129,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in OPKO Health by 568.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 801,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 681,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

