Open Platform Trading 1.7% Higher This Week (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $642,226.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00041694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006622 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.