Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home and mobile users. The Company’s products include Ooma Office for small businesses, Business Promoter, Ooma Telo for home, Ooma end-point devices, Ooma Premier Service for Telo, Talkatone Application as well as caller identification, call-waiting and voice mail services. Ooma, Inc. is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ooma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of OOMA opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $444.11 million, a PE ratio of -186.58 and a beta of 0.55. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.60.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ooma in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ooma by 110.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ooma in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ooma in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

