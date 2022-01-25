ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,391 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 163.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,075 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 452.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,764,000 after buying an additional 1,273,169 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,672,000 after buying an additional 616,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.77.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.