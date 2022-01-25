OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Gap Down to $2.15

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $2.03. OneConnect Financial Technology shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 2,590 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

The firm has a market cap of $811.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.53 million during the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCFT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,650.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,723,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,981,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,029 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 525.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,362,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 428.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,595 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,477,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

