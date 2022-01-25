Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Down 6.6%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) shares fell 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.13. 229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 628,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

OLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olink Holding AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth $1,581,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 54,641 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 133,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth $26,324,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 341,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

