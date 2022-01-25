Olin (OLN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Olin (NYSE:OLN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Olin stock opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average of $51.82. Olin has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

OLN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

In other news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $5,531,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Olin stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 202.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.87% of Olin worth $64,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

