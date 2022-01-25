Offshift Hits Market Cap of $44.95 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Offshift has a total market cap of $44.95 million and $4.45 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded 39.7% lower against the dollar. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for about $10.01 or 0.00027670 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Offshift Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,490,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

