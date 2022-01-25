ODUWA Price Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $22,101.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00097537 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,433.92 or 1.00111285 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00021334 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00028695 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.63 or 0.00435871 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

