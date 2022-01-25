Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Major Shareholder Summer Road Llc Acquires 17,948 Shares

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 17,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $102,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Summer Road Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Summer Road Llc purchased 44,400 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $235,764.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Summer Road Llc purchased 6,807 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,842.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Summer Road Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Summer Road Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $93,300.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Summer Road Llc acquired 10,510 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $68,315.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Summer Road Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $199,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Summer Road Llc acquired 5,300 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $35,775.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Summer Road Llc acquired 55,600 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $340,828.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $433.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OCUL shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

