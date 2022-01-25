OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.43.

OCANF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.75 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCANF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 91,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,337. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

