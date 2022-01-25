O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 9.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,536,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 3.9% during the third quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Markel by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Markel by 22.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,229.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,239.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,248.23. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $942.44 and a 12 month high of $1,343.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKL. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,363.75.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

