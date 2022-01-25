O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,733 Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Weyco Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEYS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the second quarter worth about $2,631,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 263.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 45,592 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the second quarter worth about $706,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the second quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the second quarter worth about $242,000. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Weyco Group stock opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $233.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 6.71%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.15%.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

