O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,965 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,843,000 after acquiring an additional 97,283 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 51,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

CHT opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.09. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 16.86%.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.