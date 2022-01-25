O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 195 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Avalara by 1.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Avalara by 7.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.8% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVLR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.25.

AVLR opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,302 shares of company stock valued at $7,236,157. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

