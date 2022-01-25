NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 761.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $11.52 on Tuesday, hitting $222.20. 585,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,533,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.88.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.