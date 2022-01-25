Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading 5.2% Higher

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s stock price traded up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.07 and last traded at $83.58. 56,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,810,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.47.

NVAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.69 and its 200 day moving average is $186.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 680 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $100,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $815,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,391 shares of company stock worth $14,408,376 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Novavax by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

