Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%.

NWBI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 42,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,561. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $100,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 12,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $183,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $152,521 and sold 46,304 shares valued at $654,323. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $226,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 120.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 18.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,061 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 36.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 26,230 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

