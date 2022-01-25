Northland Securities Trims DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Target Price to $45.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DKNG. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.91.

DraftKings stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,125,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,191 shares of company stock worth $17,970,573. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 362.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

