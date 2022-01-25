Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 387,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $10,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 10.4% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $706,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 101.5% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 19,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 244,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $3,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JWN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

Shares of JWN opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordstrom news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

