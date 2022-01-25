Nomura Lowers United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) to Neutral

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

UMC traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,306,742. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $12.68.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 25.65%. United Microelectronics’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 83.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth about $121,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.