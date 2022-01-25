Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HR. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of HR stock opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 164.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 636.88%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

