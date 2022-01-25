Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $827,000 Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,078 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE:LUV opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -877.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.09. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. UBS Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.72.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.