Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 163.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

DAL opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.27. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 90.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

