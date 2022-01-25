Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 876 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEB. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period.

NYSE PEB opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.24. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.44%.

PEB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $476,386.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $43,192.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,979 shares of company stock valued at $772,842. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

