Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 816 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.08.

BRX opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.21%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $384,550. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

