Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 770 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUZ opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

