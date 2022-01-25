NFTLootBox (LOOT) Market Capitalization Achieves $670,446.08

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $670,446.08 and $36,762.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for approximately $29.67 or 0.00080964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00050212 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,414.30 or 0.06588845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,631.88 or 0.99971769 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00048979 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.