NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Down 6%

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) traded down 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.06. 3,302,567 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 2,093,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 79.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 50.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 591,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 197,989 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 63.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 22.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares during the period. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

