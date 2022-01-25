NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.49

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 183731 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a current ratio of 21.57, a quick ratio of 19.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.70.

About NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE)

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.