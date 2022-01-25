News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,990 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in News were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in News by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of News by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of News by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of News by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of News by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.96.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Co. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

