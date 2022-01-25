New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes Position in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEBR. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,670,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Weber during the third quarter valued at $1,282,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in Weber during the third quarter valued at $983,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Weber during the third quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Weber during the third quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Weber alerts:

Shares of Weber stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27. Weber Inc has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.