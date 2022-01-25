New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,455 Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,455 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Athira Pharma were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 361.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

ATHA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHA opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $408.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 3.56. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

