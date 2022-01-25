New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,083 Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Luna Innovations worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Luna Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Luna Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 455.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Luna Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -702.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

