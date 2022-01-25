New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,538 Shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,538 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cytosorbents were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Avenir Corp boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 280.8% in the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,366,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,679 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the second quarter worth $1,201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the second quarter worth $464,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 56,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the second quarter worth $394,000. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.26. Cytosorbents Co. has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $11.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.96 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 5,000 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

