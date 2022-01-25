New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

ERAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erasca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of ERAS stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32. Erasca Inc has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $24.47.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Erasca Inc will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Erasca

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

