New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $156,000 Stock Position in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,685 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2,026.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 26.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 45.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 9,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 23.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORRF opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $280.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.99. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 28.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

