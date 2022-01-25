New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marine Products were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marine Products by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 89,881 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $884,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marine Products by 34.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 50,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marine Products by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 15,688 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marine Products by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares during the period. 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPX opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. Marine Products Co. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $75.84 million for the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 30.76%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

