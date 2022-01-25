New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,301 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Full House Resorts were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 150.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Full House Resorts by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 10,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $123,561.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,838 shares of company stock worth $157,999. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of FLL stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $292.64 million, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.88.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Full House Resorts Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

