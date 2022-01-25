Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has $425.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their previous price target of $675.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NFLX. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price target on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $556.47.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $387.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $351.46 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $594.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $589.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,307,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,037 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

