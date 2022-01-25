Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $450.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $725.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $556.47.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $387.15 on Friday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $351.46 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $594.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $589.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $171.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

