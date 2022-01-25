NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NetEase’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. NetEase reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 254.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NetEase will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NetEase.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 667,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,505 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its holdings in NetEase by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 127,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 68.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,480,000 after purchasing an additional 274,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter valued at about $35,844,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.86. 41,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,113. The firm has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.25%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

