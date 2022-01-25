nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at KeyCorp

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.96.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. nCino has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.86. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.02.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $842,812.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,147,539 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in nCino by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after acquiring an additional 158,667 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in nCino by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of nCino by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 18,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

