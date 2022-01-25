National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Dexterra Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.57.

DXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday, December 20th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Dexterra Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.45.

TSE DXT opened at C$7.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.03. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of C$5.72 and a 52-week high of C$9.46. The company has a market cap of C$515.34 million and a PE ratio of 25.85.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$202.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$203.70 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.12%.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

