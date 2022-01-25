MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 102 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 76.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,398,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,644,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $139.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.07 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.47.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

