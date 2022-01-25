MV Capital Management Inc. Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 2,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LIN opened at $316.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.06. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.40.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

