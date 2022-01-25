MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,110,832,000 after buying an additional 231,576 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 4.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,209,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,585,849,000 after purchasing an additional 236,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,529,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.07.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $276.86 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $197.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

