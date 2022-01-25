MV Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP opened at $154.24 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $125.83 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.30.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

